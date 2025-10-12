Assign hosts to specific groups

New advanced draw strategy rule

Knockout brackets

You can customize how host teams are allocated to the groups by setting their group indices. The tricky part is that these indices are(e.g., '0' is the first group, '1' is the second). So for the 2026 World Cup, the default group indices are [], with Mexico being in the first group, Canada the second group, and the USA the fourth group.If the indices are not set, the hosts will be placed from the first few groups."Keep teams with previous match-ups apart" - This rule prevents teams that played together in an earlier stage from being drawn into the same group. It is used in the Pan EURO Cup's Best 12 stage.It can select teams from stages of other competitions, as long as those competitions have been completed.It can also select teams based on the overall rankings of a previous stage whether it is a knockout or group stage.Site: