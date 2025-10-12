 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20371008 Edited 13 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Assign hosts to specific groups


You can customize how host teams are allocated to the groups by setting their group indices. The tricky part is that these indices are zero-based (e.g., '0' is the first group, '1' is the second). So for the 2026 World Cup, the default group indices are [0, 1, 3], with Mexico being in the first group, Canada the second group, and the USA the fourth group.

If the indices are not set, the hosts will be placed from the first few groups.



New advanced draw strategy rule


"Keep teams with previous match-ups apart" - This rule prevents teams that played together in an earlier stage from being drawn into the same group. It is used in the Pan EURO Cup's Best 12 stage.



Knockout brackets


It can select teams from stages of other competitions, as long as those competitions have been completed.

It can also select teams based on the overall rankings of a previous stage whether it is a knockout or group stage.

Site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
