14 October 2025 Build 20370959 Edited 14 October 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General:

  1. Added Chinese and Japanese language support.

A Note from the Blue Brain Games Team.

We appreciate your patience and understanding whilst work continues on improving the previously communicated updates in our roadmap. We know that Chinese and Japanese players have been awaiting language support and we are pleased to be able to add it to the game.

Further updates and communications will follow.

Keep a look out for upcoming patch notes, and continue sharing your thoughts with us on the Steam Discussions and on Discord. Your feedback is important in helping to reshape the game.

-- Blue Brain Games.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2738232
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2738233
  • Loading history…
