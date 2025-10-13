Hello Pizza Chefs

Road Food Simulator Full Version Out Now !

Here are some brand new features:

Play Co-Op with all game features!

The best pizza is made with teamwork.

New pizza toppings and drinks

Delicious Sausages, Mushrooms and Bacon. Added to Road Food Simulator to make amazing pizzas.

New pizza recipes!

You can cook many types of pizza for your customers.

Staff for your restaurant

Keep your restaurant clean

In the full version you must keep your restaurant clean

...and unexpected guests!

Check out Road Food Simulator Full version for much more!