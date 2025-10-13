Update v1.0.96



Added:

Added a pickup animation for the "Ballons" item.

Added 2 unique animations for the epic "PoisoneClouds" item.

Added 4 new autumn-themed character voice lines.

RAM usage metrics have been added to the game settings.

Added a new option in the settings: "Game Mode." When enabled, it limits FPS to 15 and disables most animations and interactions for maximum performance.



Changed:

Optimization: Significantly optimized VRAM usage. *Consumption reduced from ~900MB to a target level of ~180MB.

Time System: The sunrise and sunset times (Sunset & Sunrise) system has been completely redesigned. The time and time zone are now calculated directly from weather data, taking into account the selected city.



Fixed:

Fixed a bug that prevented window snapping to screen edges from working on monitors with a resolution of FullHD or lower.

Fixed a bug where achievements were not awarded when the "Character Pulse" option was disabled.

Fixed a bug where the weather did not update automatically after switching geolocation from "Auto" to "City" or "Coordinates."



Note:

Due to changes to the timing system, character switching behavior may change. If you encounter issues with your character not switching at the correct time, please report it and attach log files!

RAM consumption will be optimized in future updates.



*This figure may vary, up or down, on different devices.



Thank you for helping us make the game better! Your bug reports are invaluable. Enjoy the game! ❤️