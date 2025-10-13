Added a more incremental projectile size increase on level ups for Cleric, Fire Mage and Aquamancer,
Archer's firing speed's initial upgrades increased,
Archer's Arrow Barrage now pierces more enemies by default,
Archer's Arrow Barrage and basic attack damage slightly reduced,
Archer's Arrow Barrage cooldown slightly increased,
Cleric's Cross Purge cooldown slightly increased,
Fire Mage's Fireball size slightly reduced,
Fire Mage's Meteorfall randomness reduced,
Fire Mage's Meteorfall damage increased,
Fire Mage's Meteorfall burn area duration increased,
Fire Mage's Meteorfall cooldown reduced,
Fire Mage's Meteorfall meteor amount reduced,
Fire Mage's Meteorfall visual size reduced slightly,
Paladin's Divine Whirlwind damage increased,
Paladin's Divine Whirlwind Attraction power increased,
Paladin's Divine Whirlwind Explosion damage increased,
Triangle Ability meter gain from taking damage reduced,
Boss Health Potion Drop Rate reduced,
Forest Spirit enemy (Ancient Forest) health increased,
Ocean Tribes Wall segments' difficulty reduced,
Endless early waves made less punishing,
Endless Boss health in early waves increased,
Shop Paladin Ability duration upgrades increased,
Shop DPS Damage upgrade slightly adjusted,
Shop Triangle Cooldown upgrades reduced,
Shop Triangle Damage upgrades reduced,
Shop Triangle Duration upgrades reduced
General Balance Update v1.2.4
Update notes via Steam Community
