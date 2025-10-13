 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20370852 Edited 13 October 2025 – 14:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a more incremental projectile size increase on level ups for Cleric, Fire Mage and Aquamancer,

  • Archer's firing speed's initial upgrades increased,

  • Archer's Arrow Barrage now pierces more enemies by default,

  • Archer's Arrow Barrage and basic attack damage slightly reduced,

  • Archer's Arrow Barrage cooldown slightly increased,

  • Cleric's Cross Purge cooldown slightly increased,

  • Fire Mage's Fireball size slightly reduced,

  • Fire Mage's Meteorfall randomness reduced,

  • Fire Mage's Meteorfall damage increased,

  • Fire Mage's Meteorfall burn area duration increased,

  • Fire Mage's Meteorfall cooldown reduced,

  • Fire Mage's Meteorfall meteor amount reduced,

  • Fire Mage's Meteorfall visual size reduced slightly,

  • Paladin's Divine Whirlwind damage increased,

  • Paladin's Divine Whirlwind Attraction power increased,

  • Paladin's Divine Whirlwind Explosion damage increased,

  • Triangle Ability meter gain from taking damage reduced,

  • Boss Health Potion Drop Rate reduced,

  • Forest Spirit enemy (Ancient Forest) health increased,

  • Ocean Tribes Wall segments' difficulty reduced,

  • Endless early waves made less punishing,

  • Endless Boss health in early waves increased,

  • Shop Paladin Ability duration upgrades increased,

  • Shop DPS Damage upgrade slightly adjusted,

  • Shop Triangle Cooldown upgrades reduced,

  • Shop Triangle Damage upgrades reduced,

  • Shop Triangle Duration upgrades reduced

Changed files in this update

