 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20370702 Edited 14 October 2025 – 12:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
MEET THE ARTISANS:
— Inspire the islanders with your craft masterpieces to build the Artisan House!

HALLOWEEN TIME:
— Deal with the result of a magical experiment to turn a Monster House into a Mansion of Horrors!

NEW TURN:
— Build a new super hotel: Winter Sports Complex 2.0!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3930491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link