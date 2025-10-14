MEET THE ARTISANS:
— Inspire the islanders with your craft masterpieces to build the Artisan House!
HALLOWEEN TIME:
— Deal with the result of a magical experiment to turn a Monster House into a Mansion of Horrors!
NEW TURN:
— Build a new super hotel: Winter Sports Complex 2.0!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update