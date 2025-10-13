 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20370568 Edited 13 October 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Thanks to everyone who has taken the time to check out the automap and leave feedback! I've got a small patch out now for the beta branch with a few minor tweaks.

If you run into an issue where your map exploration data isn't saving/loading properly, and can replicate it, please drop a thread in the Bug Reporting sub-forum and let me know! Had a couple of reports of that but I haven't been able to replicate it on my end.

  • Discovered secrets are now marked on the map

  • Map Details / Stats are now shown on the map screen

  • "Map Custom Marker" is now rebindable on M+KB

  • "Map" is now rebindable on M+KB

  • The Map Mask now defaults to the smallest size to avoid confusion in smaller, unexplored areas

  • The final boss' weakpoint should properly emit blood particles instead of dust puffs

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20370568
Windows 64-bit Depot 1684931
Windows 64-bitDLC 3918090 Depot 3918090
