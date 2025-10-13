Hello everyone!
Thanks to everyone who has taken the time to check out the automap and leave feedback! I've got a small patch out now for the beta branch with a few minor tweaks.
If you run into an issue where your map exploration data isn't saving/loading properly, and can replicate it, please drop a thread in the Bug Reporting sub-forum and let me know! Had a couple of reports of that but I haven't been able to replicate it on my end.
Discovered secrets are now marked on the map
Map Details / Stats are now shown on the map screen
"Map Custom Marker" is now rebindable on M+KB
"Map" is now rebindable on M+KB
The Map Mask now defaults to the smallest size to avoid confusion in smaller, unexplored areas
The final boss' weakpoint should properly emit blood particles instead of dust puffs
