This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Thanks to everyone who has taken the time to check out the automap and leave feedback! I've got a small patch out now for the beta branch with a few minor tweaks.

If you run into an issue where your map exploration data isn't saving/loading properly, and can replicate it, please drop a thread in the Bug Reporting sub-forum and let me know! Had a couple of reports of that but I haven't been able to replicate it on my end.