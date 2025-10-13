Preparation for Halloween: Spooky Skins will return from 17th Oct to 2nd Nov. Remember to check out the shop!
Added a sound for voting result in Whisper game mode
Updating a word list now also updates the author’s name if it was changed
Bugfixes
UI Optimisations
Update Notes October 13th
Changed files in this update