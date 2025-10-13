 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20370562 Edited 13 October 2025 – 20:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Preparation for Halloween: Spooky Skins will return from 17th Oct to 2nd Nov. Remember to check out the shop!

  • Added a sound for voting result in Whisper game mode

  • Updating a word list now also updates the author’s name if it was changed

  • Bugfixes

  • UI Optimisations

