V0.21 of Shattered Minds is now live on Steam!

V0.21 brings a huge amount of new content to Shattered Minds! The centerpiece of this update is the completely new Home Expansion feature, which finally lets you expand your home and allow your entire harem to live with you.

On top of that, the update comes with new scenes and events for every harem member, the option to upgrade your woman and yourself, a range of quality of life changes, Lovense support, and a brand-new main quest that pushes the story about you and Ava forward.

All of this makes V0.21 the most content-rich and ambitious update the game has seen so far.

Content of V0.21 (Changelog):