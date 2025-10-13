V0.21 of Shattered Minds is now live on Steam!
V0.21 brings a huge amount of new content to Shattered Minds! The centerpiece of this update is the completely new Home Expansion feature, which finally lets you expand your home and allow your entire harem to live with you.
On top of that, the update comes with new scenes and events for every harem member, the option to upgrade your woman and yourself, a range of quality of life changes, Lovense support, and a brand-new main quest that pushes the story about you and Ava forward.
All of this makes V0.21 the most content-rich and ambitious update the game has seen so far.
Content of V0.21 (Changelog):
Main Quest: King of Nothing: It's time to finally face Ava. The stage is set for the ultimate showdown between the MC and the woman who has haunted him for so long. But are you strong enough to resist her influence once and for all and take control of your own destiny?
*the quest starts automatically once you have 10 women in your harem and have completed the other main quests.
Home Expansion feature: You can now build a second basement level beneath your home! This new area allows you to create private rooms for each of your girls, as well as an Ascension Room and even an indoor pool with a spa zone. Pregnant girls and drones now also stay at your house.
*to start expanding your home, click on the Estate Manager app on your smartphone
New scenes at home: Every girl gets 1-2 brand-new events, which take place at your house. To experience them, they have to live with you. In total, 18 fully animated sexy scenes have been added, two threesomes are also among them!
Upgrade your harem and the MC: Permanently upgrade the MC to increase your Mind Energy and use your power up to five times per day. Each woman can also be upgraded with three permanent options: boost resource generation, guarantee pregnancy on the first attempt, or halve the Mind Point cost for personality changes.
Quality of Life improvement: overhauled Harem tab: The Harem Tab has been redesigned for a clearer overview and easier management. At a glance, you can now see who lives with you, who’s pregnant (including their progress) and each girl’s current personality state, shown by a colored ring.
Quality of Life improvement: Progress Display on the World Map: When hovering over a location, you can now instantly see if it’s completed. If there are still women missing from your harem or side girls not yet fully corrupted, their portraits will be shown next to the building.
New Achievements: Four new achievements have been added.
Lovense support added: All Bluetooth Lovense toys are now fully supported! During every sex scene, a random vibration or movement pattern is sent to your toy, which changes automatically with every sex position switch in-game.
bug fixes, rebalancing and spelling corrections
