 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 13 October 2025 Build 20370458 Edited 13 October 2025 – 17:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You asked for it, and it’s finally here!
Law School – Season 1 is now available in Spanish (LATAM)!

To celebrate, enjoy a 20% discount until next week.
¡Diviértanse!

MisterMaya

Changed files in this update

Depot 3369071
  • Loading history…
DLC 3836080 Depot 3836080
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link