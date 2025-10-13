 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20370435
Update notes via Steam Community

Weapons

Gauntlets

  • Claws base damage multiplier decreased: 75% → 60%
  • Defensive Stance shield per second adjusted: 2 / 5 / 10 → 3 / 5 / 8

Dual Revolvers

  • Chain reaction trigger chance decreased: 10% / 20% / 33% → 8% / 14% / 20%


Enemies

  • Added indicator for Musketeer attack
  • Greatsword Enforcer now resists smaller instances of stagger damage better


UI

  • Item & Augment selection UI now blocks input for a second to make sure the UI is fully opened before the player decides their reward
  • Items in Vincent’s Emporium display now display their prices in red if they are too expensive to purchase


Loot

  • Chests that are canceled remain unlocked

Frost Armour

[Developer comment: The Frost Armour is coming out of the first weekend of the playtest at the top of item builds. The big problem with Frost Armour is that it in a very boring way makes you generally tanky. Because of this we are taking larger swings to reduce the inherent defense of Frost Armour while compensating with greater retaliation benefits]
  • Max stacks reduced: 60 → 50
  • Resistance per stack: 5 → 1.5
  • Frostbite stacks on hit increased: 1 → 3
  • Frost Blitz movement speed per stack decreased: 20 → 15
  • Frost Fender damage scaling updated: 120% of armour → 230% of ice resistance

Chain Lightning

  • Base damage reduced: 35 → 30


Accessibility

[Developer comment: The camera in Steel Effigy has 2 modes, Action and Stable. The action camera is used while moving around and using certain attacks and abilities to get a closer and more immersive feeling. It has been proven to be a bit to much for some players however so we’ve added a setting for turning it off]
  • Added setting to turn off action camera.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed several spelling mistakes
  • Fixed several items that were not correctly displaying their glossaries
  • Fixed not being able to exit the run stats screen on controller
  • Death box no longer displays damage numbers to the player
  • Fixed Fire Field not appearing during some abilities
  • Gauntlet charge bar now properly gets cleared when getting stunned while charging
  • Algernon’s health bar properly gets set to 0 when getting executed

Changed files in this update


  
