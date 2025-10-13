Weapons
Gauntlets
- Claws base damage multiplier decreased: 75% → 60%
- Defensive Stance shield per second adjusted: 2 / 5 / 10 → 3 / 5 / 8
Dual Revolvers
- Chain reaction trigger chance decreased: 10% / 20% / 33% → 8% / 14% / 20%
Enemies
- Added indicator for Musketeer attack
- Greatsword Enforcer now resists smaller instances of stagger damage better
UI
- Item & Augment selection UI now blocks input for a second to make sure the UI is fully opened before the player decides their reward
- Items in Vincent’s Emporium display now display their prices in red if they are too expensive to purchase
Loot
- Chests that are canceled remain unlocked
Frost Armour[Developer comment: The Frost Armour is coming out of the first weekend of the playtest at the top of item builds. The big problem with Frost Armour is that it in a very boring way makes you generally tanky. Because of this we are taking larger swings to reduce the inherent defense of Frost Armour while compensating with greater retaliation benefits]
- Max stacks reduced: 60 → 50
- Resistance per stack: 5 → 1.5
- Frostbite stacks on hit increased: 1 → 3
- Frost Blitz movement speed per stack decreased: 20 → 15
- Frost Fender damage scaling updated: 120% of armour → 230% of ice resistance
Chain Lightning
- Base damage reduced: 35 → 30
Accessibility[Developer comment: The camera in Steel Effigy has 2 modes, Action and Stable. The action camera is used while moving around and using certain attacks and abilities to get a closer and more immersive feeling. It has been proven to be a bit to much for some players however so we’ve added a setting for turning it off]
- Added setting to turn off action camera.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several spelling mistakes
- Fixed several items that were not correctly displaying their glossaries
- Fixed not being able to exit the run stats screen on controller
- Death box no longer displays damage numbers to the player
- Fixed Fire Field not appearing during some abilities
- Gauntlet charge bar now properly gets cleared when getting stunned while charging
- Algernon’s health bar properly gets set to 0 when getting executed
