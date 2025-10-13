A settings menu has been added. It can be accessed by pressing Escape on a keyboard or Start on a controller.
This settings menu allows you to modify the sound gain, camera's FOV, mouse or controller's right stick's sensitivity and to invert their X and Y axes.
These settings are saved.
Pressing Start and Select on a controller doesn't close the game anymore, the game can be closed with the settings menu.
The Final Hints have been modified to improve readability and make the puzzle easier to solve.
