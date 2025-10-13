 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20370398 Edited 13 October 2025 – 15:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • A settings menu has been added. It can be accessed by pressing Escape on a keyboard or Start on a controller.

    • This settings menu allows you to modify the sound gain, camera's FOV, mouse or controller's right stick's sensitivity and to invert their X and Y axes.

    • These settings are saved.

  • Pressing Start and Select on a controller doesn't close the game anymore, the game can be closed with the settings menu.

  • The Final Hints have been modified to improve readability and make the puzzle easier to solve.

