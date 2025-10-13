 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20370380 Edited 13 October 2025 – 14:13:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-The game now automatically goes in fullscreen if the display resolution is equal to or lower than 1280x800. This should fix Steam Deck input issues.

If somehow this does not work, go into your Steam Deck Display settings and set the resolution to 1600x900. Thanks for the players who pointed that out.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3606891
Linux Depot 3606892
