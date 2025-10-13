-The game now automatically goes in fullscreen if the display resolution is equal to or lower than 1280x800. This should fix Steam Deck input issues.
If somehow this does not work, go into your Steam Deck Display settings and set the resolution to 1600x900. Thanks for the players who pointed that out.
Steam Deck Fix
