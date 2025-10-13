 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20370358
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Heroes!

Hope you are all having a spooky ol time in the game. :D

We've got a little bonus update for you today with 4 new creepy faces.

The small scars can be unlocked at level 13 (see what we did there? ːsteammockingː ) while the Termin... excuse me.. Machine Face and Two-f... uh.. Scorched Face can be unlocked with 25 pumpkins!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
