Hello Heroes!Hope you are all having a spooky ol time in the game. :DWe've got a little bonus update for you today with 4 new creepy faces.The small scars can be unlocked at level 13 (see what we did there? ːsteammockingː ) while the Termin... excuse me.. Machine Face and Two-f... uh.. Scorched Face can be unlocked with 25 pumpkins!