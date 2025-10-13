Hello Heroes!
Hope you are all having a spooky ol time in the game. :D
We've got a little bonus update for you today with 4 new creepy faces.
The small scars can be unlocked at level 13 (see what we did there? ːsteammockingː ) while the Termin... excuse me.. Machine Face and Two-f... uh.. Scorched Face can be unlocked with 25 pumpkins!
Version 0.1.3.235 - Scarred Faces
