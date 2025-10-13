Happy Monday!

This morning we have rolled out our first Hotfix for Éalú, addressing some frustrating issues that were reported by our players early on.

First of all, a huge thank you is in order for the players who encountered these issues and went the extra mile in reporting them on our community pages. We are a small team with a limited testing capability, engagement from our player's is crucial to making our game the best it can be for as many players as possible. Thank you so much for helping us!

Our first hotfix addresses two issues:

Éalú will now be able to run in full-screen on Ultra Wide monitors, with some letterboxing on the sides to maintain our intended aspect ratio.

We have fixed an annoying bug with the Circle Puzzle, where the puzzle stopped responding to user input.

The game should update in your libraries or queue for an update in your downloads on Steam. If it does not update on it's own, you can simply uninstall and reinstall Éalú, and you will install the latest version.

Once again, thank you so much for reporting issues, for engaging with us on our community pages and socials, and for playing our game. If you find other bugs, or for some reason continue to run into the above issues, please don't be shy and let us know!

Kind regards,

The Éalú Team