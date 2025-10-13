Hi everyone!

Thanks again for all your feedback. It really feels good to see that so many of you enjoy the game. I’ve tried to fix most of the issues you’ve reported. If you find more, don’t hesitate to share them on the Steam forum. Thanks!

Bug Fixes

Chronopass Door: fixed the collider.

Localization: translated the “Are you sure?” prompt when quitting the game.

Ring Drop: now checks continuously if an item is nearby on the ground (instead of every few seconds) and improves detection accuracy.

Hints & Help

Rainbow Key: updated the written hint and the drawing.

Quentin: changed his lines.

Green flame: added help (on the help menu)

Quality of Life

Color Blind Mode (Beta): displays color names on key elements (in forge and cemetery). If you think something’s missing or could be improved, please share your thoughts on the forum!

Urn: increased the action radius.

Map: allows for a wider zoom-out range.

Corrupted Rooms: reduced the ambient noise volume.

Bridge: objects now scale down when falling.

Toggle Run: added a setting to enable “toggle run.”

Toggle Grab: added a setting to enable “toggle grab.”

Intro: added an option to skip it.

Crash

Added a command line option to disable frame recording for rewind animation (could prevent crash): NO_FRAME_RECORD_FOR_REWIND