Hi Everyone!



Fifth Week and as promised fifth Update.

so, Dataworlds...

This is at the same time the most loved and most hated part of our game.

Some find them boring, too difficult, frustrating, and at some point not fun. Some players want us to make a game just within those worlds. It's very difficult to tackle feedback like this, we don't want players to get frustrated but we don't want to denaturate the dataworlds gameplay wich is a core part of our game.

So we decided to make the few mandatory dataworlds just a bit more doable and leave the most challanging ones as they are, they were not mandatory anyway, but they are good to get some more gpus and health.

Hopefully this will make everyone able to enjoy the game and not get frustrated in the mandatory ones and will leave the hardcore players space to enjoy a challange.

Update Log:

Datawolds redesign , just the mandatory ones.

Fixed Adrian Office screen texture Typo.

Fixed a bug that made the cableway not working after loading a game.

Fixed some more invisible walls.

Fixed a bug that made audio disappear in some spots.

As always thanks a lot to anyone who brought our game in early access, your help saved the studio.

Final release is coming soon and we cannot wait to show the game in it's final form.







Best,

Castello Inc Team.