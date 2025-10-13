Prestige Rework: Rebalanced for a more rewarding experience.
XP System: Now accumulates 2.5x faster offline for prestige, making progression smoother.
Space Tasks: Rebalanced with increased rewards, now accessible via the upgrade panel without prestige.
Planets: Purchase planets with energy, no prestige required.
Level-Up Rewards: Doubled for faster progression.
Click Efficiency: Reduced click and super-click power, lowered upgrade costs, with a focus on automation.
Auto-Upgrades: All automatic upgrades buffed for stronger bonuses.
Bonus Egg: Unlocked early, no prestige needed.
UI Revamp: Improved interface layout for better usability.
Singular Assembler & Space Architect: Auto-credited at 0 seconds, no button press needed.
Windowed Mode: Enhanced full-screen window with resizable edges, maximize button, and drag-size retention.
Fixed super-click stat not showing total clicks.
Fixed bonus money button disappearing on click.
V.1.1.1 - Cosmic Boost
