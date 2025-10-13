 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20370245 Edited 13 October 2025 – 14:13:47 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Prestige Rework: Rebalanced for a more rewarding experience.

  • XP System: Now accumulates 2.5x faster offline for prestige, making progression smoother.

  • Space Tasks: Rebalanced with increased rewards, now accessible via the upgrade panel without prestige.

  • Planets: Purchase planets with energy, no prestige required.

  • Level-Up Rewards: Doubled for faster progression.

  • Click Efficiency: Reduced click and super-click power, lowered upgrade costs, with a focus on automation.

  • Auto-Upgrades: All automatic upgrades buffed for stronger bonuses.

  • Bonus Egg: Unlocked early, no prestige needed.

  • UI Revamp: Improved interface layout for better usability.

  • Singular Assembler & Space Architect: Auto-credited at 0 seconds, no button press needed.

  • Windowed Mode: Enhanced full-screen window with resizable edges, maximize button, and drag-size retention.

  • Fixed super-click stat not showing total clicks.

  • Fixed bonus money button disappearing on click.

