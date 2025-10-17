Full Patch Notes – v0.997.1

🔹 New Features • Hungarian dialogues added – full voiceover for John Ravenwood; Hungarian players can now experience the story completely in their native language • New achievements – unlock extra rewards for exploring, interacting with objects, and discovering anomalies

🔹 Localization & Texts

• Updated dialogues – English phrases and grammar corrected, improving clarity, consistency, and making conversations easier to follow

• Contract updated – text and formatting revised for clarity and consistency

🔹 Gameplay & AI Improvements

• Fixed anomaly bugs – anomalies now trigger correctly and behave as intended

• AI improvements – Mama’s behavior refined; her chance to check the cabinet now increases when the player makes mistakes, making gameplay more dynamic and tense