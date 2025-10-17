 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20370187 Edited 17 October 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Full Patch Notes – v0.997.1

🔹 New Features • Hungarian dialogues added – full voiceover for John Ravenwood; Hungarian players can now experience the story completely in their native language • New achievements – unlock extra rewards for exploring, interacting with objects, and discovering anomalies

🔹 Localization & Texts
• Updated dialogues – English phrases and grammar corrected, improving clarity, consistency, and making conversations easier to follow
• Contract updated – text and formatting revised for clarity and consistency

🔹 Gameplay & AI Improvements
• Fixed anomaly bugs – anomalies now trigger correctly and behave as intended
• AI improvements – Mama’s behavior refined; her chance to check the cabinet now increases when the player makes mistakes, making gameplay more dynamic and tense

