❗Nice Day for a Content Update, ain't it?

Hello adventurers! We're thrilled to announce that our Seasons, Sails & Scales Free Content Update is OUT NOW on Steam! 🥳

Update Key Features

🎃 Seasonal Events

Seasonal Events bring limited time events to Nice Day for Fishing, planned for Halloween, Christmas, and Easter! As of today, the Halloween event has begun, running until 3rd November.

In each Seasonal Event, Honeywood has had a themed makeover and there's new challenges to complete! During all Seasonal Events, we’ve added a Goblin Shop, which will sell unique seasonal items obtained with a seasonal-specific currency!

Every season requires you to obtain seasonal currency, each in a varied way…

During Halloween, lanterns will be floating around the map, some of which require you to progress further in the game to obtain. With lanterns, you can purchase items like a Bat-Rod, a Franken-monster Mask, and more.

During Christmas, festive presents need to be dredged from the sea like treasure chests. With presents, you can obtain items like the Sugar Cane Rod, a Snowman Sail, and more.

During Easter, you guessed it, you’ll be collecting Easter Eggs spread across the world! Eggs will allow you to purchase the Carrot Rod, a Bunny Hat and more.

🐟 Elite Enemies

Elites are new, larger and tougher enemies that, depending on your level or gear, can feel harder to take down or even feel like a mini-boss! For this Content Update, we’ve created 60 new enemies, all of whom are Elites. This doubles the number of enemies in the game!

When you defeat Elites, they will drop a new currency called Shady Scales, which can then be used to purchase Sails in our new Sail shop.

⛵ Sails

In Freda's new shop, Sails can be purchased using Shady Scales that are obtained by defeating Elite Enemies. We added four attributes to sails bought at the shop, with these sails now impacting your boats behaviour when equipped! These include and will define your boats:

Acceleration- How quickly your boat will accelerate. Deceleration - How precisely your boat can stop. Average Speed- How fast your boat will travel in normal speed. Sprint Speed- How fast your boat will travel when using the fast / sprint speed.

The way the stats numbers work is slightly different than a standard scale, which might make some look deceiving. Each increment of an added attribute may look to have less effect. For example, the difference between Acceleration 7 and Acceleration 9 is less noticeable than the difference between Acceleration 1 and Acceleration 2.

Our advice here: just try it out! Use the numbers as general directions. Try out multiple sails, and then select the sail that best fits your playstyle!

❓ Secret Boss

We’ve added a Secret Boss to the game! Only true heroes will be able to unlock him, only players with open eyes will be able to find him, only the toughest heroes of Azerim will be able to defeat him, but the reward will be worth it.

🎨 Items as skins

We've added a "Use as Skin" button, which allows you to equip one items stats and another item’s visuals to have the most stylish NPC in Honeywood! This can be done for Rods, Hats, and Sails, allowing the player to choose the look of Baelin and his boat independently from the attributes of the equipped items.

💬 Triggering Voicelines

A fun and well-requested feature has been implemented in our Content Update, as you will be able to trigger Baelin’s one voice line!

Pressing [C] or the right stick [LEFT] will make Baelin say “Mornin”.

Pressing [V] or right stick [UP] will make him say “Nice day for fishin’, ain’t it?”

Pressing [B] or right stick [RIGHT] will make him say “Hua Ha!”

There are two to three versions of each sentence, with a random version being selected and played each time you press part of the voice line. This addition has no impact on gameplay, but we’re excited for you to have access to this feature for some funny moments with Baelin!

We’re keen to see how players use this and can truly imagine some of you just playing to constantly spam “Morning. Morning. Morning. Hua Ha. Hua Ha. Morning.” 😃

Seasons, Sails & Scales Content Update - Patch Notes

Added

Seasonal Halloween event with new items and decoration

Seasonal winter event with new items and decoration

Seasonal easter event with new items and decoration

New Sails

Sail shop at Freda

Parameters for boat controls (Acceleration, Deceleration, Base Speed, Sprint Speed)

Elite enemies

A new currency which is dropped by elite enemies to buy sails

A secret boss which drops a secret item ;)

Triggering voice lines when pressing certain keys [C,V,B] or using right stick on gamepad

More options for graphical settings

Equipping items as skins

Open map animation

Changed

Updated temple structure to prevent line hanging on a specific corner

When losing or fleeing from a fight now the quality of fish is recalculated

Consumables are now restored when losing a battle

Some dialogs

Optimized resource spawn time

Re-balanced Emeral Emperor

Reduced flash effects when learning multiple spells

Fixed

Strong wind at treetops when game is running on high FPS

Multiple smaller typos

Hammer Quest X was sometimes broken after loading

Broken release function when learning it while other tutorials are shown

Skipping the intro sometimes led to a weird camera focus

Mushrooms sometimes not respawning

Broken visuals in credits scene on some resolutions

Following NPC flickering when standing in front of other NPCs

Spell tutorial appears on the screen after pressing the Skip button multiple times during intro cutscenes

Sometimes multiple Baraduns are spawned during quests

Missing counter of Ancient Relic quest item

Multiple text format problems with Chinese language

Black lines on some UI elements on low resolutions

We hope you enjoy all our new additions, alterations, and bug fixes that our Seasons, Sails & Scales brings to our fishing-RPG adventure game! 💙❤️

Learn more about Nice Day for Fishing: 👇





Stay updated with our RPG Fishing Adventure ⬇️

Follow Epic NPC Man Nice Day for Fishing on X!





We hope you enjoy our Free Content Update and until next time... Portal AWAYYYYY! 🌀