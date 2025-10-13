Some small update and bug fix:
Add chat system into lobby
Rework some UI
Rework the suggested task system
Bug fix and others
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some small update and bug fix:
Add chat system into lobby
Rework some UI
Rework the suggested task system
Bug fix and others
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update