13 October 2025 Build 20370079 Edited 13 October 2025 – 14:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some small update and bug fix:

  • Add chat system into lobby

  • Rework some UI

  • Rework the suggested task system

  • Bug fix and others

