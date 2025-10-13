As some of you may have heard, Unity announced a security vulnerability for some versions, including the one used to build Seer’s Gambit.
With this patch we’ve addressed the issue following the guidelines provided by Unity. Note that Valve has also deployed client side updates related to this issue.
While we were messing around with the code we took the time to fix a couple of bugs.
- Heal values for High Heal Kickers, High Heal Boots and High Heal Shoes have been fixed. A bug meant they were only applying a tenth of the healing buff intended.
- Heal values will now round correctly. You should experience a significant positive impact on healing power as an effect.
- The game has been optimized in various ways. This should improve frame rate, especially in fights with many enemies.
Enjoy! 🙂
Changed files in this update