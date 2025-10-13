 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20369839 Edited 13 October 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- 修复了1.2.0引起的教程阻塞问题

- 云存档

- 下载/批量下载 到本地

- 搜索

- 时间排序

- 教程文档

- 保险箱

- 上传到云存档

- 编辑信息

- 批量删除

- 教程文档

- 打开目录

- 列表模式

- 搜索

- 精选到保险箱

- 更新备份tooltip样式

Changed files in this update

Depot 2603951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link