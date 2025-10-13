 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20369698 Edited 13 October 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As you might have seen, Halloween has come to Deck of Haunts:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3179730/view/501712599669276808

However, some of the pumpkins in the all new pumpkin patch were rotten, so we've put together this digital patch to patch up the patch. Or, something along those lines 👻

Changes

  • Added LODs to various assets to improve performance.

  • Added the missing Banish tag to Gathering Miasma upgrade across all languages.

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed Reconsider crash.

  • Fixed a translation error in the German version of Deferred Violence (aufgeschobene Gewalt).

  • Fixed Pumpkin Patch card not showing up in card discovery.

  • Fixed False Solitude gets banished when played.

Thanks to all the players that are following us along from the start. And welcome to all potential new players reading this!

If you like Deck of Haunts, and the direction in which we are going with it, feel free to leave a review, as it helps us a lot more than you think! 👻

Changed files in this update

Depot 3179731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link