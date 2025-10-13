As you might have seen, Halloween has come to Deck of Haunts:

However, some of the pumpkins in the all new pumpkin patch were rotten, so we've put together this digital patch to patch up the patch. Or, something along those lines 👻

Changes

Added LODs to various assets to improve performance.

Added the missing Banish tag to Gathering Miasma upgrade across all languages.

Fixed Bugs

Fixed Reconsider crash.

Fixed a translation error in the German version of Deferred Violence (aufgeschobene Gewalt).

Fixed Pumpkin Patch card not showing up in card discovery.

Fixed False Solitude gets banished when played.

Thanks to all the players that are following us along from the start. And welcome to all potential new players reading this!

If you like Deck of Haunts, and the direction in which we are going with it, feel free to leave a review, as it helps us a lot more than you think! 👻