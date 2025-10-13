fixed some issues with quality of life changes.
1- fixed curtains collisions for interacting.
2- important UI's are now draggable for better controls.
3- Detective reaction timer was nerfed.
4- added desktop wallpaper creepy feature that I'm not aware if it's 100% working or not!
5- the puppet show highest score nerfed from 105000 to 95000
Ronza Patch 7!
