13 October 2025 Build 20369633 Edited 13 October 2025 – 17:32:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
fixed some issues with quality of life changes.
1- fixed curtains collisions for interacting.
2- important UI's are now draggable for better controls.
3- Detective reaction timer was nerfed.
4- added desktop wallpaper creepy feature that I'm not aware if it's 100% working or not!
5- the puppet show highest score nerfed from 105000 to 95000

