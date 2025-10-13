 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20369553
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello there, here's another small update:

  • Unity CVE Security Hotfix update for both PC and Mac.
  • Fixed another double-loading issue that could duplicate or even triplicate items.
  • Fixed an issue where the Sony controller behaved incorrectly.
  • Minor text placement fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3298941
macOS 64-bit Depot 3298942
