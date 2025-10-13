- Unity CVE Security Hotfix update for both PC and Mac.
- Fixed another double-loading issue that could duplicate or even triplicate items.
- Fixed an issue where the Sony controller behaved incorrectly.
- Minor text placement fixes
Hotfix 1.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello there, here's another small update:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 3298941
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3298942
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update