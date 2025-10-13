👑 5Crowns - Update 2.2: Shadow of the Crowns ⚔️
Release notes - Beta 2.2
Two new chapters: after crushing the rebellion, the Fangs face a series of worrying defections from the army... and a cult whose whispers echo in the night..,
Four new playable characters join your ranks,
Mages, horsemen and Pegasus knights join the battle,
New camp system: between two battles, explore your camp, chat with your companions and shop at your merchant's..,
The intrigues are intensifying: behind the scenes in the kingdom of Bianké, the pretenders to the crown are engaged in an increasingly brutal battle...
Changed files in this update