13 October 2025 Build 20369508 Edited 13 October 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

👑 5Crowns - Update 2.2: Shadow of the Crowns ⚔️

Release notes - Beta 2.2

  • Two new chapters: after crushing the rebellion, the Fangs face a series of worrying defections from the army... and a cult whose whispers echo in the night..,

  • Four new playable characters join your ranks,

  • Mages, horsemen and Pegasus knights join the battle,

  • New camp system: between two battles, explore your camp, chat with your companions and shop at your merchant's..,

  • The intrigues are intensifying: behind the scenes in the kingdom of Bianké, the pretenders to the crown are engaged in an increasingly brutal battle...

Version 2.2 marks a turning point: more content, more strategy, more life between battles. And always the same ambition - to make 5Crowns a tactical RPG where every choice counts.

