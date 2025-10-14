Hey Pond residents! We’ve just rolled out the Build 2.5.20131.10.68, QoL updates and fixed issues. Dive into the details below and check out the exciting balance changes we've made. It's a beautiful day outside, birds are singing, flowers are blooming, on days like these, axolotls like you… Should be enjoying shooting everybody down—your gameplay just got a whole lot better!

A quick note, this patch ONLY applies to PC players, consoles will be updated soon with all of these fixes.

Updates:

More names were added to the Credits, awesome people, shout out to them!

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue where having LOTS of bullets on screen could heavily slow down/crash the game.

Fixed visual issue where Moonlight weapon bullets would show flipped on screen but fired in the intended way.

Fixed issue where HammerHead weapon could not open secret rooms.

Fixed issue where sometimes entering a Dice Room would result in a black screen/softlock.

Fixed issue where sometimes Chadlotl would default to their base weapon upon getting a new one.

Fixed visual issue where the crosshair was visible in some areas where it shouldn't.

Fixed visual issue where the Open UI button would get stuck on screen after dashing too close to a closed chest.

Fixed visual issue where sometimes the UI for Weapon comparisons could get stuck on screen for the rest of the run.

Fixed issue where Ceremony would not remove all health if a player used an item or perk to heal before triggering it.

Fixed issue where changing weapons would sometimes result in the crosshair pointing in the opposite direction of the weapon.

Fixed sound issue where sometimes the Pet Altar SFX would not trigger.

Fixed visual issue where the venom attack animation for Sock it Snake would last forever upon their death.

Fixed visual issue where some VFX would overlap with some text boxes.

Fixed colliders for Weapon Pillars in the Hub.

Fixed issue where axolittles needed more petting than shown in the progression bar filled out.

Fixed issue where all the doors from the first biome would take longer than intended to open.

[Local Co-Op] Fixes issue where Player 2 would not increase correctly the happiness counter petting skins in the lobby.

🛠️ Online Bug Fixes:

Fixed visual issue where the Journal UI button would get stuck in P1's screen after leaving the current run.

Fixed issue where Player 2 could nurture and grow axolittles without spending any resources.

Fixed issue where P2's quests would reset to the same few ones every time they join a session, no matter what quests P1 has unlocked.

Fixed issue where sometimes HP sacrifice chests would drop duplicated items

Fixed visual issue where if Player 2 is the first to talk to a freshly unlocked NPC, the UI interact buttons would get stuck on screen.

Fixed issue where if a player change weapons too close to a wall, their former weapon could fall out of bounds.

Fixed issue where closing the friend's invite list, creating an online session would send the host back to the main menu too.

Fixed issue where some attacks from the second phase of Elder Cuthulotl could result in a session disconnected.

Fixed issue whereupon P1's death, Player 2 would not receive any ingredients' currency

Sync Issues

Fixed issue where multiple failed revive attempts would result in a player no longer being able to revive their partner.

Fixed issue where during a high ping session, entering MineGast (and alter) boss battle would give Player 2 many delay issues (attacks and sprites not loading properly).

Fixed issue where during a high ping session, entering Killer Calves (and alter) boss battle would give Player 2 many delay issues (attacks and sprites not loading properly).

Fixed visual issue where P1's Kickstarter skin minions would sometimes appear to be dead on P2's screen being alive.

Fixed visual issue where during a co-op run, dying in a room with bombs spawned by a player would send them to the lobby with the players.

Fixed issue where during a co-op run, if Player 2 gets disconnected, Player 1 would not be kicked out nor able to interact with enemies or elements for a few minutes.

Fixed issue where Player 2 could start an online session alone if Player 1 quitted just before starting the session. This could happen the other way around.

Fixed issue where during a co-op run, one player could show abnormal walk speed in the other screen when colliding with interactable items or chests.

Thank you for your feedback and continued support! Your reports help us squash those pesky bugs and make AK-xolotl an even better experience.