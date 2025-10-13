Today, we focused a lot on quality of life improvements in the game. The contextual panels for machines have been reduced. It was quite complicated to do, because I wanted players to be able to adjust the menu size according to their preference.

Now it works, all the formulas are done. What’s missing is just the ability to change it in the settings. Until that’s added, I’ve set the default size to 50%, which makes them twice as small !

Changes :

Context menus are now twice as small (machine and employee menus).

Bug fixes :

Pressing Escape during crafting now correctly hides the buttons at the bottom left of the screen.

Employees could stop working after unlocking “Inspiration” in R&D, this has now been fixed. The issue came from the upgrade, which has been adjusted : No longer increases employee movement speed based on the distance to the cursor; Now increases employee work speed based on the distance to the cursor; Also increases employee recovery rate based on the distance to the cursor.



I hope you’ll enjoy these changes! Let me know if everything works properly, this update might have introduced a new bug.