 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20369392 Edited 13 October 2025 – 13:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Wizard Balance: increased cast range for Spellwind and decreased mana cost
* Added Alchemy Table to Bonebreach
* Fixed bug when casting a buff on monster and it should avoid non magic classes
* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug on startup
* Fixed bug related with Radiant Aethers
* Fixed bug happening when moving furniture

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link