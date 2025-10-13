* Wizard Balance: increased cast range for Spellwind and decreased mana cost
* Added Alchemy Table to Bonebreach
* Fixed bug when casting a buff on monster and it should avoid non magic classes
* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug on startup
* Fixed bug related with Radiant Aethers
* Fixed bug happening when moving furniture
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.8.9.3 Hotfix 🛠️
Update notes via Steam Community
