POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
13 October 2025 Build 20369311 Edited 13 October 2025 – 13:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue in the Arcade mode where clicking to advance would skip dialogue instead of first advancing to the end of the current dialogue.
  • Found a bug, or have feedback to share? You can press F8 at any time during gameplay to send the developers a direct message. We read everything we receive.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1492751
macOS Depot 1492752
Linux Depot 1492753
