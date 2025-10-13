Reworked defense debuffs to a new stat, vulnerability. This is treated as a flat damage multiplier, and should be much more logical to read.

Added an auto-battle combat button that will run your stance rules and stances until the battle is over or for 50 rounds.

Optimised combat (or broken it, we shall see which is true).

Added support for uploading a custom player image on character creation.

Renamed Spirit Ore Mine to Yinying Mine to make it less confusing.

Added upgrade tiers for Inscription Robe and Replication Talisman.

Buffs now show if they have max stacks.