Changes
Reworked defense debuffs to a new stat, vulnerability. This is treated as a flat damage multiplier, and should be much more logical to read.
Added an auto-battle combat button that will run your stance rules and stances until the battle is over or for 50 rounds.
Optimised combat (or broken it, we shall see which is true).
Added support for uploading a custom player image on character creation.
Renamed Spirit Ore Mine to Yinying Mine to make it less confusing.
Added upgrade tiers for Inscription Robe and Replication Talisman.
Buffs now show if they have max stacks.
Visually indicate crafting actions that create important buffs.
Bug Fixes
Fixed raid menu in dark mode.
Fixed stars also upgrading max stacks on buffs.
Fixed crash on opening the empty room dialog.
Fixed empty slots in a stance not executing buffs.
Fixed item duplication when swapping equipment loadouts.
Fixed upgrade jades not halving quality.
Fixed many button overlaps.
Fixed harsh white buttons in dark mode to look softer.
Fixed battlesense buff appearing on second round even when not swapping stance.
Fixed self damage buffs from going through dr and defense.
Fixed Refining Restoration getting a cooldown when mastering it.
