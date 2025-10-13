 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20369168 Edited 13 October 2025 – 17:09:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Reworked defense debuffs to a new stat, vulnerability. This is treated as a flat damage multiplier, and should be much more logical to read.

  • Added an auto-battle combat button that will run your stance rules and stances until the battle is over or for 50 rounds.

  • Optimised combat (or broken it, we shall see which is true).

  • Added support for uploading a custom player image on character creation.

  • Renamed Spirit Ore Mine to Yinying Mine to make it less confusing.

  • Added upgrade tiers for Inscription Robe and Replication Talisman.

  • Buffs now show if they have max stacks.

  • Visually indicate crafting actions that create important buffs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed raid menu in dark mode.

  • Fixed stars also upgrading max stacks on buffs.

  • Fixed crash on opening the empty room dialog.

  • Fixed empty slots in a stance not executing buffs.

  • Fixed item duplication when swapping equipment loadouts.

  • Fixed upgrade jades not halving quality.

  • Fixed many button overlaps.

  • Fixed harsh white buttons in dark mode to look softer.

  • Fixed battlesense buff appearing on second round even when not swapping stance.

  • Fixed self damage buffs from going through dr and defense.

  • Fixed Refining Restoration getting a cooldown when mastering it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3992261
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3992262
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link