Shivering Step is Live!

Someone - or something - has stolen the light from Stowaway's Step and with it they created a dreamy and haunted version of the Island that has begun to leak into reality.

You can access this place from the mausoleum on Stowaway's Step, and those brave enough to venture in will find an ever-changing and twisted version of the island they once knew.

Shivering Step is best played with characters between levels 20 and 26. This content is now a permanent addition to Erenshor.

Masks have been found!

-For a limited time, cosmetic masks are dropping in Erenshor as a vanity item. They provide no stats, and simply render a mask on your player model. There are over a dozen to find and they can be combined for strange new looks. Some are goofy, some are scary, and all of them are just for fun. Enjoy!

Other changes

-Added a "Run Away" button on the group command UI. Shift+7 is the hotkey.

-Adjusted many Arcanist DOT cast times to be faster

-Lowered mana cost on Moon Bolt II

-Lots of other tweaks and bug fixes

Please report any issues to me in Discord or here!