Autumn Update 06 (13.10.2025)
New
• Autumn update of the outside world.
Gameplay
• Improved the appearance of the truck.
• Simplified loading of containers onto the truck.
• Fixed the "empty truck" error when the truck came for an already taken container, now if such a situation occurs, the truck will immediately leave.
Localization
• Fixed the translation in the Russian localization.
• Fixed the translation in the Spanish localization.
Optimization and bugfixes
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Improved stability.
• Some materials have been updated.
Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!
Tikam
Autumn update 06 🍁CTS welcomes autumn!🍁
