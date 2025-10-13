Autumn Update 06 (13.10.2025)



New

• Autumn update of the outside world.



Gameplay

• Improved the appearance of the truck.

• Simplified loading of containers onto the truck.

• Fixed the "empty truck" error when the truck came for an already taken container, now if such a situation occurs, the truck will immediately leave.



Localization

• Fixed the translation in the Russian localization.

• Fixed the translation in the Spanish localization.



Optimization and bugfixes

• Minor bugs have been fixed.

• Improved stability.

• Some materials have been updated.



Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!



Tikam