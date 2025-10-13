 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20369132 Edited 13 October 2025 – 12:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Autumn Update 06 (13.10.2025)

New
• Autumn update of the outside world.

Gameplay
• Improved the appearance of the truck.
• Simplified loading of containers onto the truck.
• Fixed the "empty truck" error when the truck came for an already taken container, now if such a situation occurs, the truck will immediately leave.

Localization
• Fixed the translation in the Russian localization.
• Fixed the translation in the Spanish localization.

Optimization and bugfixes
• Minor bugs have been fixed.
• Improved stability.
• Some materials have been updated.

Thank you for your support and participation in the development of the game!

Tikam

Changed files in this update

Depot 3806271
