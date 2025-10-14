 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 14 October 2025 Build 20369120 Edited 14 October 2025 – 07:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Oh Baby Kart Patch 2.0!

Tuesday's patch brings you gameplay changes, a faster and dynamic feel, new types of items, a new hero, revamped maps, and more!

NEW!

Kart Equipment has been added to the game

  • Kart Equipment affects stats when equipped, such as: Speed, Drifting, Handling, Trickjump speed, etc.

  • Kart Equipment's effects will NOT apply in Time Trials, and CAN be disabled in Custom Games.

  • Kart Equipment sources: Claims (Rewards), Boxes, Recipes, Weekly GameScore thresholds, Item Shop, and more!

KC can now be spent in the refreshed OBK item shop

  • New KC store for you to spend your KC!

Available maps have gone through an overhaul

  • Maps are now seasonal and are in rotation. Maps have been overhauled, new jump pads, more coins and more item boxes!

Introducing "Charge" drifting!

  • This replaces "Auto" as a more satisfying and powerful drift type with a different style of play. "No Drift" has been removed

  • Change your drift type in SETTINGS -> GAMEPLAY, or in the KART tab.

Visual Kart trails have been added to the game. These will leave a trail behind you while racing.

  • When owned, one can be equipped in place of a back ornament.

NEW character: Hsaka

  • Unlocked by making it to the final round in Race Royale 25 times while racing as Rattini. (Main menu -> Rewards)

NEW claims have been added

  • (Main menu -> Rewards)

NEW recipes have been added

  • NEW packages available in the store!

Available in-game

  • NEW boxes available. Some already existing boxes contain additional items

  • If you recently obtained "Angel Wings", you can now find which new item that was

CHANGES

  • The kart camera has been adjusted to feel more dynamic. You can adjust your FOV in SETTINGS -> VIDEO -> FOV

  • There are now 20 select maps in the map pool. These will expand over time, as more maps get revamped (however you can play all maps in custom game (67+ maps!)

  • The amount of racers in matches has been reduced from 12 to 8. This includes changes to the position-based item pool

  • Time Trials and its selection of Ultimates have been refreshed

  • Characters have been re-balanced across the board

  • Expect more balance changes as a meta develops

OTHER

  1. A selection of Solo game modes were rotated out

  2. A special equipment item was given to selected players, in a continuous effort to recognise valuable players and community members. It is an important item, and comes in different tiers (Bronze to Graphite)

TWITCH CAMPAIGN

Twitch Drops Campaign will run from Tuesday, 14 October 2025 3:00 PM Tuesday, 14 October 2025 3:00 PM until Tuesday, 21 October 2025 3:00 PM (times in GMT8+)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2598981
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2598982
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link