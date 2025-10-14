Tuesday's patch brings you gameplay changes, a faster and dynamic feel, new types of items, a new hero, revamped maps, and more!

Kart Equipment's effects will NOT apply in Time Trials , and CAN be disabled in Custom Games.

Kart Equipment affects stats when equipped, such as: Speed, Drifting, Handling, Trickjump speed, etc.

New KC store for you to spend your KC!

Maps are now seasonal and are in rotation. Maps have been overhauled, new jump pads, more coins and more item boxes!

This replaces "Auto" as a more satisfying and powerful drift type with a different style of play. "No Drift" has been removed

Change your drift type in SETTINGS -> GAMEPLAY, or in the KART tab.

When owned, one can be equipped in place of a back ornament.

Unlocked by making it to the final round in Race Royale 25 times while racing as Rattini. (Main menu -> Rewards)

NEW packages available in the store!

If you recently obtained "Angel Wings", you can now find which new item that was

NEW boxes available. Some already existing boxes contain additional items

The kart camera has been adjusted to feel more dynamic. You can adjust your FOV in SETTINGS -> VIDEO -> FOV

There are now 20 select maps in the map pool. These will expand over time, as more maps get revamped (however you can play all maps in custom game (67+ maps!)

The amount of racers in matches has been reduced from 12 to 8. This includes changes to the position-based item pool

Time Trials and its selection of Ultimates have been refreshed

Characters have been re-balanced across the board