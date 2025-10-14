Oh Baby Kart Patch 2.0!
Tuesday's patch brings you gameplay changes, a faster and dynamic feel, new types of items, a new hero, revamped maps, and more!
NEW!
Kart Equipment has been added to the game
Kart Equipment affects stats when equipped, such as: Speed, Drifting, Handling, Trickjump speed, etc.
Kart Equipment's effects will NOT apply in Time Trials, and CAN be disabled in Custom Games.
Kart Equipment sources: Claims (Rewards), Boxes, Recipes, Weekly GameScore thresholds, Item Shop, and more!
KC can now be spent in the refreshed OBK item shop
New KC store for you to spend your KC!
Available maps have gone through an overhaul
Maps are now seasonal and are in rotation. Maps have been overhauled, new jump pads, more coins and more item boxes!
Introducing "Charge" drifting!
This replaces "Auto" as a more satisfying and powerful drift type with a different style of play. "No Drift" has been removed
Change your drift type in SETTINGS -> GAMEPLAY, or in the KART tab.
Visual Kart trails have been added to the game. These will leave a trail behind you while racing.
When owned, one can be equipped in place of a back ornament.
NEW character: Hsaka
Unlocked by making it to the final round in Race Royale 25 times while racing as Rattini. (Main menu -> Rewards)
NEW claims have been added
(Main menu -> Rewards)
NEW recipes have been added
NEW packages available in the store!
Available in-game
NEW boxes available. Some already existing boxes contain additional items
If you recently obtained "Angel Wings", you can now find which new item that was
CHANGES
The kart camera has been adjusted to feel more dynamic. You can adjust your FOV in SETTINGS -> VIDEO -> FOV
There are now 20 select maps in the map pool. These will expand over time, as more maps get revamped (however you can play all maps in custom game (67+ maps!)
The amount of racers in matches has been reduced from 12 to 8. This includes changes to the position-based item pool
Time Trials and its selection of Ultimates have been refreshed
Characters have been re-balanced across the board
Expect more balance changes as a meta develops
OTHER
A selection of Solo game modes were rotated out
A special equipment item was given to selected players, in a continuous effort to recognise valuable players and community members. It is an important item, and comes in different tiers (Bronze to Graphite)
TWITCH CAMPAIGN
Twitch Drops Campaign will run from Tuesday, 14 October 2025 3:00 PM Tuesday, 14 October 2025 3:00 PM until Tuesday, 21 October 2025 3:00 PM (times in GMT8+)
