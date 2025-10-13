 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20369101 Edited 13 October 2025 – 12:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that prevented some players from leaving the spawn area in The Suburbs level.

Thank you for your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2835533
  • Loading history…
