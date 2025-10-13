Fixed a bug that prevented some players from leaving the spawn area in The Suburbs level.
Thank you for your feedback!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed a bug that prevented some players from leaving the spawn area in The Suburbs level.
Thank you for your feedback!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update