14 October 2025 Build 20369046 Edited 14 October 2025 – 06:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Due to the announcement of a new Unity security vulnerability, we have fixed the vulnerability while also optimizing issues recently reported by players.

(1) Fixed the Unity security vulnerability CVE-2025-59489;

(2) Fixed an issue where entering the credits screen would save progress and cause a corrupted save file;

(3) Compressed in-game image assets without affecting visual quality to reduce the game package size, making it easier to download and install

Changed files in this update

