Hello everyone! Due to the announcement of a new Unity security vulnerability, we have fixed the vulnerability while also optimizing issues recently reported by players.
(1) Fixed the Unity security vulnerability CVE-2025-59489;
(2) Fixed an issue where entering the credits screen would save progress and cause a corrupted save file;
(3) Compressed in-game image assets without affecting visual quality to reduce the game package size, making it easier to download and install
Changed files in this update