Fixed a soft-lock that could occur when entering a station - a lot of you have pointed this out, hopefully the fix will address all cases of this soft lock



Merchant ship: Fixed a soft-lock when choosing the Ace Pilot chase option, and receiving a reward



Defense lattice: Fixed bug where it would not give you any bonus shield



Energy Spike, Energy Spike+: Fixed bug where playing these cards would give you a debuff



Eraser+: Corrected the text on the card, reflecting the fact that it removes all of a card's pips on destroying an equipment



Fixed equipment tagging for some enemies that head untagged weapons/shield, thus making some hacking cards that specifically targeted those equipment types not have the desired result



Field stabilizer: Fixed missing variable in the card's description text



Radiator Mk III: Added the correct drafting library to it (it mistakenly used the Mk.II drafting library)



Slightly increased the text contrast on the reactor upgrade buttons



Hi, as some of you might have noticed, there have been a couple of updates over the weekend, including another one just now.The major reason we patched the game was to fix the vulnerability discovered in games build with Unity 2017 and onwards, but we also managed to fix some of the issues some of you reported.Here is a list of what has been fixed:Thank you for the reports, there are a couple of bigger bugs and a dozen or so smaller ones we are aware of and are actively working on fixing, so expect more updates in the coming days.The Breachway Team