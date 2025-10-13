Patch Notes:

You can now see the required Faction Reputation needed to open a faction lootbox without becoming WANTED.

We’ve added new control hints to the Craftbook recipe section (make sure you enable “Basic Control Hints” in the Settings to see them).

These should make it clearer how to switch between recipes and how to lock the one you want.

The Wasteland Games Ground Truck (yes, the shiny golden one) now spawns a crew of bandits when destroyed — watch out! Lord Baron and the Perimeter await!