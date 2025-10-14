CHANGED

"Infinite" Snow Tracks: snowmobile tracks do not reset anymore at a certain range.

Wrap color customization: new ways to personalize your sled.

Various optimization changes and improvements have been made to help reduce RAM usage, particularly on consoles.

Delete All Markers: players can now press and hold to delete all spawn points and markers simultaneously. Be cautious; this action is permanent.

New map: Drainage.

Photo mode: capture and share your best moments.