CHANGED
"Infinite" Snow Tracks: snowmobile tracks do not reset anymore at a certain range.
Wrap color customization: new ways to personalize your sled.
Various optimization changes and improvements have been made to help reduce RAM usage, particularly on consoles.
Delete All Markers: players can now press and hold to delete all spawn points and markers simultaneously. Be cautious; this action is permanent.
New map: Drainage.
Photo mode: capture and share your best moments.
Multiplayer Race: visual overhaul and improvements.
CONSOLE
Xbox Series S has higher quality textures now
PS5/Xbox has outside-of-map terrains enabled
Fixes:
Random snow holes fixed on Xbox Series S
FIXED
Headlight emission now works consistently.
Some HUD elements were positioned incorrectly and are now fixed.
DISCLAIMER ABOUT PC MODS:
All the mod wraps might be totally broken because we changed all our wrap objects to Unity's Addressables. Sorry in advance!
Mod maps may currently be broken, but our own Custom Map Editor tool is coming soon™
