POPULAR TODAY
14 October 2025 Build 20368442 Edited 14 October 2025 – 11:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGED

  • "Infinite" Snow Tracks: snowmobile tracks do not reset anymore at a certain range.

  • Wrap color customization: new ways to personalize your sled.

  • Various optimization changes and improvements have been made to help reduce RAM usage, particularly on consoles.

  • Delete All Markers: players can now press and hold to delete all spawn points and markers simultaneously. Be cautious; this action is permanent.

  • New map: Drainage.

  • Photo mode: capture and share your best moments.

  • Multiplayer Race: visual overhaul and improvements.


CONSOLE

  • Xbox Series S has higher quality textures now

  • PS5/Xbox has outside-of-map terrains enabled

Fixes:

  • Random snow holes fixed on Xbox Series S

FIXED

  • Headlight emission now works consistently.

  • Some HUD elements were positioned incorrectly and are now fixed.

DISCLAIMER ABOUT PC MODS:

  • All the mod wraps might be totally broken because we changed all our wrap objects to Unity's Addressables. Sorry in advance!

  • Mod maps may currently be broken, but our own Custom Map Editor tool is coming soon™

