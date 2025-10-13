 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20368330 Edited 13 October 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Built game with new version of the Unity game engine which includes a security patch

  • When electronic devices produce an electric shock, they now emit some heat. Useful for a certain achievement :)

  • Added input prompt to catalogue screen so you know how to rotate objects

  • Fixed blackboard chalks levitating when drawing

  • Fixed fence in baby-area sometimes pushing the puzzle below the floor

  • Fix missing "Math" task in school if answering Quinn before folding paper plane

  • Fixed bug where Henry sometimes clipped deep into walls when leaving an object (work holes)

  • Fixed inconsistent lighting in catalogue

  • Fixed full flour packages getting stuck on flattened dough

