Changes
Built game with new version of the Unity game engine which includes a security patch
When electronic devices produce an electric shock, they now emit some heat. Useful for a certain achievement :)
Added input prompt to catalogue screen so you know how to rotate objects
Fixed blackboard chalks levitating when drawing
Fixed fence in baby-area sometimes pushing the puzzle below the floor
Fix missing "Math" task in school if answering Quinn before folding paper plane
Fixed bug where Henry sometimes clipped deep into walls when leaving an object (work holes)
Fixed inconsistent lighting in catalogue
Fixed full flour packages getting stuck on flattened dough
