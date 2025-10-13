Changes

Built game with new version of the Unity game engine which includes a security patch

When electronic devices produce an electric shock, they now emit some heat. Useful for a certain achievement :)

Added input prompt to catalogue screen so you know how to rotate objects

Fixed blackboard chalks levitating when drawing

Fixed fence in baby-area sometimes pushing the puzzle below the floor

Fix missing "Math" task in school if answering Quinn before folding paper plane

Fixed bug where Henry sometimes clipped deep into walls when leaving an object (work holes)

Fixed inconsistent lighting in catalogue