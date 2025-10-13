Steam Cloud Saves Now Functional Your save files are now automatically synchronized through Steam Cloud.

During your first use, make sure to launch the game with the main Steam account where you want your saves to be stored.



Simply:

1. Launch the game

2. Then quit it



When you exit, Steam will automatically upload your save files to the cloud for that account.

After that, if you log in to the same Steam account on another computer, your saves will automatically be restored.



Important: To ensure your saves are uploaded for the first time, make sure to launch and close the game at least once.

After this, each Steam account will have its own independent cloud saves.



Fix – Fixed an issue with the trolley where the last box could sometimes not be selected. This bug has now been fully resolved.

