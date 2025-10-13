October 13th Update Announcement
Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.
Beta Branch Update
Item Adjustments
Plumber Cap: Stepping on enemies now drops coins or cotton clouds
Unlimited Blindfold: Increases weapon range after being hurt, lasting until combat ends
Dangerous Mine: Automatically triggers mine drops periodically while flying
Ocean's Heart: Now triggers item effects when collecting Moldy Hearts
Kaiyuan Tongbao: Spending any amount of coins grants a purple Wisp
Target Shield: After blocking damage, creates a Temporary Barrier
Pale Bell: Increased trigger probability
Borderland Poker: All Wisp Shades gain a barrier when entering combat
Gaze of Lord: Now reveals Hidden Rooms on the map and opens their passages
Neural Link: If coins <100, using Keys grants 10 coins. If coins >100, consumes 20 coins instead of Keys
Grim Smile: Increased damage bonus from killing enemies
Blank Shell: Triggers on all your explosions (5s CD, max 10 triggers per combat)
Aged Acorn: The 10 nearest Eggs gain barrier effect when combat starts
Brozen Dice: Replaces all unopened Chests in room with random drops
Purple-Gold Gourd: Spawns 5 Wisps, including one Blue Wisp
Hair Dryer: Effects now stack and last the entire combat
Game Cartridge: Room bonuses can stack infinitely in the same room
Samurai Soul: Guaranteed to trigger Dimension Slash when killing enemies
Empty Sample: Melee attacks always erase enemy bullets (5s CD)
Bug Fixes
Fixed color issues with the Laba Machine
Fixed rare cases where environmental damage could still occur after entering level transition portals
Fixed PULSEARC requiring weapon swap to refresh maximum charge count
How to Switch to the Beta Branch
Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)
Please note that players on different branches cannot play together due to version differences.
