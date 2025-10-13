 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20368274
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

October 13th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Beta Branch Update

Item Adjustments

  • Plumber Cap: Stepping on enemies now drops coins or cotton clouds

  • Unlimited Blindfold: Increases weapon range after being hurt, lasting until combat ends

  • Dangerous Mine: Automatically triggers mine drops periodically while flying

  • Ocean's Heart: Now triggers item effects when collecting Moldy Hearts

  • Kaiyuan Tongbao: Spending any amount of coins grants a purple Wisp

  • Target Shield: After blocking damage, creates a Temporary Barrier

  • Pale Bell: Increased trigger probability

  • Borderland Poker: All Wisp Shades gain a barrier when entering combat

  • Gaze of Lord: Now reveals Hidden Rooms on the map and opens their passages

  • Neural Link: If coins <100, using Keys grants 10 coins. If coins >100, consumes 20 coins instead of Keys

  • Grim Smile: Increased damage bonus from killing enemies

  • Blank Shell: Triggers on all your explosions (5s CD, max 10 triggers per combat)

  • Aged Acorn: The 10 nearest Eggs gain barrier effect when combat starts

  • Brozen Dice: Replaces all unopened Chests in room with random drops

  • Purple-Gold Gourd: Spawns 5 Wisps, including one Blue Wisp

  • Hair Dryer: Effects now stack and last the entire combat

  • Game Cartridge: Room bonuses can stack infinitely in the same room

  • Samurai Soul: Guaranteed to trigger Dimension Slash when killing enemies

  • Empty Sample: Melee attacks always erase enemy bullets (5s CD)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed color issues with the Laba Machine

  • Fixed rare cases where environmental damage could still occur after entering level transition portals

  • Fixed PULSEARC requiring weapon swap to refresh maximum charge count

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that players on different branches cannot play together due to version differences.

Veewo Games

