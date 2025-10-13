Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Plumber Cap: Stepping on enemies now drops coins or cotton clouds

Unlimited Blindfold: Increases weapon range after being hurt, lasting until combat ends

Dangerous Mine: Automatically triggers mine drops periodically while flying

Ocean's Heart: Now triggers item effects when collecting Moldy Hearts

Kaiyuan Tongbao: Spending any amount of coins grants a purple Wisp

Target Shield: After blocking damage, creates a Temporary Barrier

Pale Bell: Increased trigger probability

Borderland Poker: All Wisp Shades gain a barrier when entering combat

Gaze of Lord: Now reveals Hidden Rooms on the map and opens their passages

Neural Link: If coins <100, using Keys grants 10 coins. If coins >100, consumes 20 coins instead of Keys

Grim Smile: Increased damage bonus from killing enemies

Blank Shell: Triggers on all your explosions (5s CD, max 10 triggers per combat)

Aged Acorn: The 10 nearest Eggs gain barrier effect when combat starts

Brozen Dice: Replaces all unopened Chests in room with random drops

Purple-Gold Gourd: Spawns 5 Wisps, including one Blue Wisp

Hair Dryer: Effects now stack and last the entire combat

Game Cartridge: Room bonuses can stack infinitely in the same room

Samurai Soul: Guaranteed to trigger Dimension Slash when killing enemies