 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 13 October 2025 Build 20368184 Edited 13 October 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You can change the game language from the settings submenu.

-

This is also a month-one update and besides all the languages I made some final polishing changes:

  • once again I tweaked the save system. Now the game looks at what is in your save folder and doesn't throw a fit if something is missing, but just calmly omits that missing thing and moves onto next savefile. Even if you still have some old savefiles from the demo - the game ingores them and is only looking for new ones, made in the official release version.

  • I heard that it is hard to find all the small Deus Ex cogs in chapter 3. I made it a little easier to find the one on the Ra Square...

  • After the egg theft in chapter 2 museum someone also decided to switch around some paintings on walls. Now they're in their right places, story telling wise.

-

I think this is it. I don't see nothing else to fix or tweak to make it better right now.

But I will be on a lookout for your suggestions that might appear in comments or discussions. Maybe you'll find something else to fix.

If that happens - more updates will follow.

If not - see you in year-one update? :D

Cheers!

ms

Changed files in this update

Depot 2619241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link