You can change the game language from the settings submenu.

This is also a month-one update and besides all the languages I made some final polishing changes:

once again I tweaked the save system . Now the game looks at what is in your save folder and doesn't throw a fit if something is missing, but just calmly omits that missing thing and moves onto next savefile. Even if you still have some old savefiles from the demo - the game ingores them and is only looking for new ones, made in the official release version.

I heard that it is hard to find all the small Deus Ex cogs in chapter 3. I made it a little easier to find the one on the Ra Square...

After the egg theft in chapter 2 museum someone also decided to switch around some paintings on walls. Now they're in their right places, story telling wise.

I think this is it. I don't see nothing else to fix or tweak to make it better right now.

But I will be on a lookout for your suggestions that might appear in comments or discussions. Maybe you'll find something else to fix.

If that happens - more updates will follow.

If not - see you in year-one update? :D

Cheers!

