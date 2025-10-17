Aftermarket MAD HUD unlocks spread across older ships

The recent MAD thruster retrofit kits exposed enough of the proprietary API for third parties to build adapters capable of connecting hardware that previously required a full cockpit refit. Independent yards on Enceladus are now shipping more aftermarket Machines Astro-Dynamiques kits, and some early adopters already report clean installs with MAD Cernunnos II overlays. Machines Astro-Dynamiques legal counsel repeats that unauthorised modifications void warranty and service contracts, but with ring operations under no clear jurisdiction, enforcement is limited.

R-Sport ring-rage spike under review

Station logs show a spike of ramming and charging incidents during R-Sport heats this week, and organisers are reviewing footage and telemetry with Vilcy observers to separate intent from racing incident. Several teams, including two Obonto sponsored skiffs, allege retaliation after heats and say escort coverage at the events is thin. The R-Sport organisers say provisional penalties and grid drops are on the table pending data and ask teams to submit onboard recordings. Vilcy's spokesman announced a limited discount on weregilds posted by registered R-Sport participants with a clean incident log.

Bounty stacking loophole closed and audited

Several crews discovered a loophole that let them stack duplicate bounties for a single incident and with single payment, but the Vilcyt investigator team deduplicates claims and cross checks hails against recorded timestamps. Investigators confirm fraudulent payouts will be voided and offending accounts may be suspended, while honest misreports can be corrected via voluntary disclosure without significant consequences. Outstanding duplicates are under manual review and captains who cooperate keep fines administrative rather than criminal.

