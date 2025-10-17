Aftermarket MAD HUD unlocks spread across older ships
The recent MAD thruster retrofit kits exposed enough of the proprietary API for third parties to build adapters capable of connecting hardware that previously required a full cockpit refit. Independent yards on Enceladus are now shipping more aftermarket Machines Astro-Dynamiques kits, and some early adopters already report clean installs with MAD Cernunnos II overlays. Machines Astro-Dynamiques legal counsel repeats that unauthorised modifications void warranty and service contracts, but with ring operations under no clear jurisdiction, enforcement is limited.
R-Sport ring-rage spike under review
Station logs show a spike of ramming and charging incidents during R-Sport heats this week, and organisers are reviewing footage and telemetry with Vilcy observers to separate intent from racing incident. Several teams, including two Obonto sponsored skiffs, allege retaliation after heats and say escort coverage at the events is thin. The R-Sport organisers say provisional penalties and grid drops are on the table pending data and ask teams to submit onboard recordings. Vilcy's spokesman announced a limited discount on weregilds posted by registered R-Sport participants with a clean incident log.
Bounty stacking loophole closed and audited
Several crews discovered a loophole that let them stack duplicate bounties for a single incident and with single payment, but the Vilcyt investigator team deduplicates claims and cross checks hails against recorded timestamps. Investigators confirm fraudulent payouts will be voided and offending accounts may be suspended, while honest misreports can be corrected via voluntary disclosure without significant consequences. Outstanding duplicates are under manual review and captains who cooperate keep fines administrative rather than criminal.
Maintenance Logs
You can now purchase Machines Astro-Dynamiques Cernunnos II HUD.
Added new encounter.
Difficulty is now stored in the save file. If you change the difficulty with no save loaded (main menu) it will adjust the default difficulty.
Hailing a miner who is afraid of you over and over again won't make them post multiple bounties anymore.
Fixed fonts on the equipment and tuning simulation charts.
Ships that are not equipped with weapons will not try to ram you if they are angry at you anymore.
Racing team will only challenge you to a race when it's neutral or friendly. If they don't like you, they will not discuss races anymore. Combined with the behaviour change for unarmed ships, this will also cause them to not try to ram into you while mockingly challenging you to a race. Instead they will now act more mature, and post a bounty instead.
Limiting the distance of the nanodrone systems in tuning will now take into account your ships centre of mass instead of the location of the drone launcher. This will not affect the hardware limitations of the laser propulsion, which are still based around the location of the laser array. This makes the area of effect of the drone system on the maximum tuning non-circular, but makes setting up non-overlapping drone areas much easier.
Adjusted some Obonto dialogue trees which presented reply options in different order if you inquired about some things.
Some classes of moonlets, including ones with caves, caused the mood to shift towards mystery when you astrogated to them after the initial discovery. This triggered music changes and accompanying accessibility visual cues about mystery to discover when there was none.
Updated translations, fixed some typos.
