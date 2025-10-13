MateEngine 2.4.3 – Patch 3
Changes:
Sliders now adapt their color to your selected Hue setting.
The Settings menu can now be opened while the Dance Player is playing an MMD animation.
You can now enter Big Screen Mode during MMD playback (experimental).
Fixes:
Fixed an issue that caused mods to upload twice instead of once.
Fixed event-based message mouth movements not working for custom models.
Fixed headpat facial expressions not working for custom models.
Fixed idle facial animations not working for custom models.
Fixed CJK text rendering issues in the Dance Player.
Dance Player Updates:
Dance trails are now visible when the avatar dances.
Dance Player now uses legacy text rendering, allowing Korean, Chinese, and Japanese characters to display correctly in the mod list.
Added “Force Stop Dance Player” to the system tray icon. This stops the dance animation if the avatar moves out of the camera view (common in wide-range dances). This is a temporary fix while improvements to camera and range handling are being developed.
Performance Updates:
Improved CPU efficiency by reworking several core MateEngine scripts.
Optimized performance when multiple mods are active in the Dance Player.
Mods Notice:
Installing too many custom models or mods can affect performance. Recommended limits for optimal stability:
Dance Mods: up to 50
General Mods: up to 20
Custom Models: up to 10
Developer Changes:
Removed deprecated Dance Player files.
Changed files in this update