 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 October 2025 Build 20368102 Edited 13 October 2025 – 11:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 2.4.3 – Patch 3

Changes:

  • Sliders now adapt their color to your selected Hue setting.

  • The Settings menu can now be opened while the Dance Player is playing an MMD animation.

  • You can now enter Big Screen Mode during MMD playback (experimental).

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that caused mods to upload twice instead of once.

  • Fixed event-based message mouth movements not working for custom models.

  • Fixed headpat facial expressions not working for custom models.

  • Fixed idle facial animations not working for custom models.

  • Fixed CJK text rendering issues in the Dance Player.

Dance Player Updates:

  • Dance trails are now visible when the avatar dances.

  • Dance Player now uses legacy text rendering, allowing Korean, Chinese, and Japanese characters to display correctly in the mod list.

  • Added “Force Stop Dance Player” to the system tray icon. This stops the dance animation if the avatar moves out of the camera view (common in wide-range dances). This is a temporary fix while improvements to camera and range handling are being developed.

Performance Updates:

  • Improved CPU efficiency by reworking several core MateEngine scripts.

  • Optimized performance when multiple mods are active in the Dance Player.

Mods Notice:
Installing too many custom models or mods can affect performance. Recommended limits for optimal stability:

  • Dance Mods: up to 50

  • General Mods: up to 20

  • Custom Models: up to 10

Developer Changes:

  • Removed deprecated Dance Player files.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3625271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link