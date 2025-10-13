v5.2.3.0
Patch Notes
Applied the latest Unity engine security and stability update.
(This patch does not affect gameplay or user experience.)
v5.2.4.0
Patch Notes
Scenario
Prologue: Fixed an issue where controls could become unresponsive after repeatedly pressing input following a conversation with the Bartender on the first train.
Level Design
Ritoring
Fixed an issue where Ritoring’s gathering animation did not display properly in the Starlit Cave Mid Outer Wall area.
Fixed an issue where Ritoring could drop the Coin Pouch in an unreachable location in the Starlit Cave Mid Outer Wall.
Fixed an issue where, even after collecting Ritoring at least once, the first-time collection animation would still play and Rex’s related quest could not be received.
Fixed an issue where Kyla’s stock of Disposable Broom Repair Kits did not restock properly.
Fixed an issue where the original image was displayed even after remodeling the window color at the Colored Glass Workshop.
UI
Fixed an issue where Side Quest notifications did not disappear.
Fixed an issue where the cursor remained on the screen in Side Quests.
Known Major Issues Being Fixed
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape
Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial
Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)
Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)
Issue where some words are displayed in Chinese fonts when playing in Japanese.
Issue where some resident quests cannot progress or be completed.
Issue where if certain brooms had already been purchased from Alvin, some brooms could not be purchased at Diane’s or Witches’ Catalogue’s shops.
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
