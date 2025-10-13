Applied the latest Unity engine security and stability update.

(This patch does not affect gameplay or user experience.)

Prologue: Fixed an issue where controls could become unresponsive after repeatedly pressing input following a conversation with the Bartender on the first train.

Fixed an issue where the original image was displayed even after remodeling the window color at the Colored Glass Workshop.

Fixed an issue where Kyla’s stock of Disposable Broom Repair Kits did not restock properly.

Fixed an issue where, even after collecting Ritoring at least once, the first-time collection animation would still play and Rex’s related quest could not be received.

Fixed an issue where Ritoring could drop the Coin Pouch in an unreachable location in the Starlit Cave Mid Outer Wall.

Fixed an issue where Ritoring’s gathering animation did not display properly in the Starlit Cave Mid Outer Wall area.

Fixed an issue where the cursor remained on the screen in Side Quests.

Fixed an issue where Side Quest notifications did not disappear.

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

Issue where some words are displayed in Chinese fonts when playing in Japanese.

Issue where some resident quests cannot progress or be completed.