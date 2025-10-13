We have been working tirelessly to have the game ready for launch day, and now it's finally here!

We very much hope you'll enjoy exploring the Bariton mansion and uncover its secrets!

Because we are a small, two-man team, and this game was made on both a very tight budget and extremely short time frame, we hope you'll bear with us as we spend the next days and weeks improving upon the game.

From bug fixes to content we didn't have time to add in before launch, we intend to continue working until you get the best experience possible from our game. So expect several updates up until Halloween, and beyond!

If you have any bug reports, please let us know in the Bug Reports thread in the Discussions!

Thank you!