The negotiations on Tortuga were supposed to bring calm to the Wild Ten. Instead, a sudden strike on Freecon’s Horizon One barge ignites all-out war. Mayflower, Freecon, and FortEvo each blame the others — but the truth is, none of them ever intended to share power. Every faction brought their own plan to finish the others off in one decisive move.

Pilots, the next chapter of Tortuga’s story is about to be written — and it’s up to us to decide how it unfolds. The Battle for Tortuga has begun.

Duration: October 14 — November 24

This season’s first Battle Pass introduces Kumo, a versatile spider-type War Robot developed by FreeCon. With its adaptive frame and stealthy mobility, Kumo can strike where enemies least expect — and vanish before they can retaliate.

Whether you’re on the Free track or want to upgrade your Battle Pass to earn more rewards, dozens of adrenaline-pumping rewards are waiting to be unlocked:

Kumo Modules

Horde Weapons

Gamma Beam (Cycle Gear)

Suppressor (Supply Gear)

5 Stickers

2 Skins

3 Wear and Tears

1 Common Pilot

Intel, Credits & Salvage

In addition, now pilots can now unlock theandWar Robots, as well as theandweapons, as part of the general progression system.

NEW GEAR: KINETIC PULSE

Fires a projectile that sticks to a surface or robot and emits pulses, pushing enemies in different directions. Available in Daily Deals and Direct Offers.

NEW WEAPON: ZENIT

Heavy rocket launcher firing powerful volleys of rockets along an arched trajectory. Available in Daily Deals and Direct Offers.

NEW MAP: SOLIDUS NODE: UMBRA

A new map for Unranked has been added. Explore the dark, industrial depths of the Umbra sector. Expect tighter corners, layered cover, and intense close-quarters combat!

CHARGE UP WITH LAUNCH EVENTS

Celebrate the current events of Season 3 with launch activities!

SPIDER SUPPLIES

Stock up before the storm! Activate the promo code SPIDERTRACE to claim 3 days of Premium Account and the Toxic Spores (Wear and Tear) cosmetic.

The code is available until October 28 — and it’s meant only for those pilots brave enough to make a real difference in the Battle for Tortuga.

THE SWORDSTAR HUNT

Join the cosmic adventure and earn exciting rewards! To participate in The Swordstar Hunt, simply log in for 7 days within the 14-day event period and play 3 battles each day. Rewards include Stickers, Decals, and Wraps!

Event Duration:

Start: October 14, 09:00 UTC

End: October 28, 09:00 UTC

How to Participate:

Complete your Training Battles to qualify.

Play 3 battles and claim rewards as you go.

You must receive the previous reward to be eligible for the next one (you can’t skip rewards).

Rewards:

Reward 1: Swordstar The 2nd (Sticker), 100 Intel

Reward 2: Swordstar's Blade (Sticker), 20 Intel

Reward 3: 16,000 Salvage, 20 Intel

Reward 4: Swordstar Warpaint (Paint Job), 25 Intel

Reward 5: Lightning Trail (Sticker), 30 Intel

Reward 6: 100 Intel

Reward 7: Celestial (Wrap), 50 Intel

Cosmetics from this event may return in the future, but are not exclusive to this event. Don't miss out on your chance to earn and showcase your Swordstar-inspired rewards!

TWITCH DROPS: PROJECT CHIMERA

Only the boldest minds can turn chaos into creation — and the Tortuga engineers are masters of both. Watch War Robots: Frontiers streams and collect your exclusive Twitch Drops!

Event Duration:

Start : October 14, 09:00 UTC

End: October 28, 09:00 UTC

INTEL DISCOUNT

Intel is a crucial resource used to upgrade your battle builds. You can never have enough, so from October 14 until October 21 (10:00 CEST/01:00 PT), we’re making it easier to maximize your Builds’ potential with upgrade discounts!

This week, the Tortuga engineers invite Pilots to take a closer look at the following Builds:

War Robot Modules : Cyclops, Bulgasari, Siren, Grim (Titan)

Weapons : Gemini, Shredder, Trident, Railgun, Katzbalger, Jigsaw

Gear: Blink, Homing Missile, Emergency Shield, Infinite Ammo, Energy Wall, Umbrella

TORTUGA DISPATCH

Tortuga Radio is broadcasting to all pilots: at least two new War Robots have been spotted rolling off the Dominion production lines.

A new pilot has also been detected, but they are currently in the bio-modifications department, and no further information is available.

Dominions are moving their forces toward Tortuga Map, and the first major clash of the season is expected to erupt there.

Additionally, the medical bay has been placed under quarantine after two pilots with altered… conditions were brought in.

…transmission cut off due to Warp anomalies.

Download War Robots: Frontiers for free today:

PlayStation®5 │PlayStation®4 │ Xbox Series X|S™ │Xbox One™

Steam │ MY.GAMES Launcher

Stay tuned to our official X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok channels, and join the War Robots: Frontiers subreddit and Discord for all the latest news and updates.