Bug Fixes
Fixed an error where the battle against Radu Batori did not proceed normally under specific conditions.
Fixed an issue where certain patterns did not function correctly during the battle against Lilith.
Fixed an issue where items increasing maximum HP, maximum SP, or maximum stamina respawned repeatedly.
Fixed some Devices that were not functioning properly.
Game Improvements
Corrected typos and incorrect text in some dialogue.
Added additional dialogue that appears under specific conditions.
The Bible has been modified to ignore enemy defenses and deal damage.
Changed files in this update